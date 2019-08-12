Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Lady Gaga announced that she will “fully fund” classroom projects in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy, California.
The “A Star is Born” actress wrote on Facebook that she will be working with her Born This Way Foundation and in partnership with DonorsChoose.org for these projects.
