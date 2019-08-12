  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:be kind, Born This Way Foundation, classrooms, Dayton, DonorsChoose.org, Education, el paso, El Paso mass shooting, El Paso Shooting, Gilroy California, Kindness, lady gaga, mass shooting, Texas News, Walmart mass shooting


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Lady Gaga announced that she will “fully fund” classroom projects in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy, California.

The “A Star is Born” actress wrote on Facebook that she will be working with her Born This Way Foundation and in partnership with DonorsChoose.org for these projects.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

