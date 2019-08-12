  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:earthquake, earthquakes, Fracking, hydraulic fracking, Hydraulic Fracturing, Oklahoma, temblor, Wastewater, wastewater injection wells

QUINTON, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) —  A series of earthquakes rattled parts of Oklahoma over the weekend.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Quinton, about 123 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The temblor was recorded at a depth of about 3 miles and was preceded by a series of smaller quakes in the same area.

Geologists say a 3.0 magnitude quake was recorded about 11 p.m. Sunday in Buffalo, about 151 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. State regulators began directing producers to close some wells and reduce volumes in others.

No injuries or damage has been reported from either quake.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments