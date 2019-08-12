  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs

Here are the 13 cooling stations that are being activated by The Salvation Army in North Texas:

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, Texas

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
1855 E. Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas

Pleasant Grove
8341 Elam Road
Dallas, TX  75217

Denton
1508 East McKinney Street
Denton, TX  76201

Irving
250 East Grauwyler Road
Irving, TX  75061

McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
McKinney, TX  75069

Arlington
712 W. Abram Street
Arlington, TX  76013

Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd
Dallas, TX  75208

Garland
451 W. Ave D
Garland, TX   75040

Lewisville
207 Elm Street
Lewisville, TX  75067

Plano
3528 E. 14th Street
Plano, TX  75074

Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)
3023 NW 24th St
Fort Worth, TX 7610

The Salvation Army, Ellis County
620 Farley St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Comments