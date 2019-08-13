COMAL COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are searching for a Texas woman dubbed “The Wedding Crasher” after they say she posed as a guest at multiple weddings and stole gifts.
Authorities said the woman has been showing up uninvited at weddings in Comal County (near San Antonio) and other surrounding counties.
As she poses as a guest, she then steals gifts during the couples’ special day. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify her.
A Comal County detective told KENS the woman took gifts that included envelopes with cash and gift cards and that the amount she has taken is unknown.
“It seems our suspect has found a lucrative way to make a living and has been clever in a way she executes in the way she stole,” the detective told KENS.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $4,000 as authorities look to bring the “Wedding Crasher” to justice.
