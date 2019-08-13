NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is urging residents and businesses to reduce their electricity now through 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.
“High temperatures have resulted in record electricity demand over the last few days and may result in a new record today,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “Consumers can help lower energy consumption by taking some simple actions between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m.”
Oncor responded with the following statement:
“This is an issue of supply and demand. While Oncor’s transmission and distribution infrastructure is prepared to handle the increased load, there may not be enough current supply of generation to meet the current demand for electricity,” said Connie Piloto, Oncor Director of Communications. “We are echoing ERCOT’s call for conservation, asking all of our customers to help conserve electricity for the next several hours.”
Steps to help reduce electricity use:
- Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees during the peak hours of 3 to 7 p.m.
- Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
- Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.
- Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.) to morning or after 7 p.m.
- If you cook indoors from 3 to 7 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.
- Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.
- Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 4 and 6 p.m.
The Public Utility Commission of Texas is also urging Texans to conserve electricity this afternoon as record electricity demand meets higher than normal temperatures.
“When the energy demands of our state’s steadily growing population and booming economy intersect with hot summer temperatures, the supply of power can get a little tight, so we’re calling on Texans to help moderate demand for electricity with a few simple choices during the late afternoon hours this week,” said DeAnn Walker, Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
