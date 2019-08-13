GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are investigating a robbery that happened on July 8, at a Conoco located in the 3300 block of South Garland Avenue.
Detectives recovered video surveillance that shows the man enter the store, approach the front counter with money in hand as if he was going to purchase items. Instead he produces a black and silver handgun and demands money from the clerk. He then flees from the location on foot.
Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying this robbery suspect.
If anyone can identify him, they are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
Tips may also be given anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or garlandcrimestoppers.org
Garland Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests.
