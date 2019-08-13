Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating after an off-duty officer was struck and dragged 25-50 feet by a DART train.
It happened at the intersection of Bryan and Olive Street downtown at 12:40 p.m.
DART Police responded to a report of a northbound Green Line light rail vehicle making contact with the officer as it was pulling into the Pearl/Arts District Station. They were seen marking the tracks and picking up the officer’s watch and cellphone during their investigation.
The officer, who is a 14-year veteran of DPD, was attending a nearby conference was taken to Baylor Hospital.
He’s in stable condition.
