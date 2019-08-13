FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Humane Society of North Texas says three separate cases of inappropriate and inhumane surrenders of pets last week highlight a problem they’ve been having all year long.
Cassie Lackey, the communications director for HSNT, says this has happened a total of 119 times just this year.
In the three most recent cases, a cat was left tethered to a pole outside, a dove was left inside a Blue Bell ice cream container in front of the door, and the perhaps the most egregious example was a kitten stuffed into a pillow case and left on top of the front office counter.
“To triple knot tie a pillow case and leave a cat confined is incredibly inhumane,” said Lackey. “Tethering a cat, leaving an animal in an ice cream container punched with holes, putting kittens in a box, leaving them in the heat, this is not OK.”
Lackey said there is a process in place for proper surrenders and they are willing to work with people and their schedules to make sure they do it the right way, instead of abandoning animals outside their facility.
“You can email us, you can call us and schedule an appointment so you can surrender a pet to expedite the process,” explained Lackey.
HSNT staff say these hot temperatures make it especially dangerous for animals that are improperly surrendered to them.
