ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not clear what an Arlington vehicle burglary suspect found in the vehicle recently, but it appears he didn’t find the camera recording him in the act.

Arlington Police are trying to identify the man in the video.

The burglary happened in a parking lot in the 700 block of Six Flags Drive.

Police didn’t say when it happened.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video can Contact Det. Tom Stellato at 817-459-5782 or email him at Thomas.Stellato@arlingtontx.gov.

Tipsters can also contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

