DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are searching for two men they say forced a man and woman into a vehicle north of Love Field early Wednesday morning and drove them to several ATMs.
Police said the man and woman were kidnapped from the 3600 block of Bolivar Drive around 2:30 a.m.
The man who was kidnapped got into a struggle with the suspects and was shot in the hip.
The suspects took off with the woman in a dark-colored sedan, but the woman was later found in the 6600 block of Starling Circle.
Both victims went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not yet provided a specific description of the suspects.
