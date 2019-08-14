DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas is almost here and that means it’s time for some new creations that you’ll see this year.
The 10 finalists for the annual Big Tex Choice Awards were revealed Wednesday morning. They will be competing in the three categories: Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet and Most Creative.
According to the fair, the competition started with 49 entries in July before the 10 finalists were eventually chosen.
The three winners will be announced on Sunday, Aug. 25. The fair runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20.
Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl by Stephen Alade (Savory)
Fernie’s Fried Burnt End Burrito by Winter Family Concessions (Savory)
Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone by Ruth Hauntz (Savory)
Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball by Greg Parish (Savory)
Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters by Clint Probst (Savory)
Big Red® Chicken Bread by Brent & Juan Reaves (Sweet)
Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites by Terrence & Lisa Henderson (Sweet)
Fla’Mango Tango by The Garza Family (Sweet)
Peanut Butter Cup Snookie by Michelle Edwards (Sweet)
Quick Fried “Black Gold” Truffles by Glen & Sherri Kusak (Sweet)
