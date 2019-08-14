McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police announced Wednesday, investigators have identified the man who they say took upskirt photos of a 20-year-old woman inside a Hobby Lobby store.
“We appreciate the overwhelming response we have received from the community,” the McKinney Police Department said Wednesday.
He was seen on surveillance video leaving the store at 3550 W. University Dr. around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.
Officers responded to the location to investigate after Hannah Gigley told them the suspect had placed a cellphone under her daughter Alyssa’s skirt. Both women said he shot video or a photograph.
“I’ve never been so mad at another human being in my life. He’s despicable,” said Hannah, who confronted the man and alerted security.
“I went right up to him and said, ‘Excuse me sir we need to talk to you,’ ” Hannah said. “My daughter was standing next to me. He looked up and he started backing up and he saw the security guard and all of us standing there and he said, “I don’t like this” and he ran out the front door and I ran right after him.’ ”
The man left the store and drove away.
“When she ran out of the store after him I couldn’t move,” Alyssa said, who admitted she feels violated and fearful the suspect will continue his behavior toward other victims. “It takes away your innocence and your belief in humanity.”
