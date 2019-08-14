DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a man they say killed a friend after drinking beers with him.
An officer found Eduardo Ramirez-Rivera, 39, asleep outside the City of Dallas Library on Webb Chapel Road. He had a fresh-looking laceration under his eye and a bloody carpenter’s knife, according to an affidavit.
The day before his arrest, police said Ramirez-Rivera stabbed Francisco Gonzalez multiple times in the parking lot of Torteria Guerro in the 9400 block of Larga Drive. Witnesses said the two men started fighting next to a dumpster after drinking together. Gonzalez collapsed and later died at Parkland Hospital.
Ramirez-Rivera was captured on surveillance video fleeing the offense and had a fresh injury to his face.
After his arrest, Ramirez-Rivera was transported to the Dallas Police Homicide Unit for an interview. After waving his Miranda Rights, he admitted to getting into a fight and stabbing the victim. But Ramirez-Rivera claimed it was self defense since Gonzalez held a baseball bat.
Ramirez-Rivera was placed in jail for sleeping in public and murder.
His bond will be set by a magistrate.
You must log in to post a comment.