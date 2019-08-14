DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with Uber are eyeing the city of Dallas as a location for a new office that would employ thousands of people.
Later today the city council will hold a meeting, at the the Lake Highlands North Recreation Center, to consider offering the company economic incentives to make the move.
Uber is considering a location — currently under construction — downtown in Dallas’ Deep Ellum district. The company says the new office would bring some 3,000 new jobs to the area. And according to city documents, the new operation would pay employees an average salary of at least $100,000.
If Uber chooses Dallas the site would be their biggest corporate hub outside of its San Francisco headquarters.
Uber has filed an economic incentive request, looking for monetary motivation to locate the new offices in Dallas. (The City offered up $600 million in their failed attempt to get Amazon’s second headquarters.)
“The economy here has been really strong”, explained SMU economics professor Mike Davis. “I don’t think it’s going to have much of a global impact on employment. But what’s interesting is the Deep Ellum neighborhood where they’re talking about building. I think a headquarters like that would really solidify Deep Ellum as a real neighborhood.”
Until now, Uber officials refused to confirm or deny the move to Dallas, only saying they’re “discussing the opportunity with state and local leaders.”
