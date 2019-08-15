Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – As children start heading back to school, the Texas Education Agency is handing out report cards of their own to school districts and campuses across the state.
On Thursday, the agency released their annual grades that are based on an “Accountability Rating.” The grades are determined through three categories: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.
Some of the grades of the school districts in North Texas include: Dallas ISD – B; Fort Worth ISD – C; Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD – A, Lewisville ISD – B; Plano ISD – A
Click here for the full list of grades.
TEA also released grades for each individual school. You can see that list here.
