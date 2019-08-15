Filed Under:birthday, Chris Barrington, Family, junior high teacher, Michell Girard, Special Needs, teacher, Texas News, Waco


WACO (CBSNEWS.COM) – About two months ago, a man with special needs was found walking along a highway in Waco — alone. His name is Chris Barrington, and he has the functionality of a 6-year-old.

Michell Girard (L) with her former junior high school student Chris Barrington (R). (credit: CBS News)

When Barrington’s dad became ill and couldn’t care for him any more, he went out alone and wandered the streets for two days. When the sheriff’s department picked him up, Barrington remembered only one name: Mrs. Girard.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments