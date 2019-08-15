EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in El Paso are trying to identify a man who they say saved several lives during the deadly mass shooting at a Walmart on Saturday, August 3.
El Paso Police on Thursday shared a surveillance camera photo of the man, saying that he’s considered a “hero” and that authorities need to interview him.
Police said on Twitter that the man’s actions were “critical and lifesaving” and that he’s believed to have saved many lives during the shooting, including an infant’s.
We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant. https://t.co/iY8pVtQKv2
— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 15, 2019
El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo says police are not releasing details of what the man did because that information is needed to verify his identity.
A gunman has confessed to targeting Mexicans in the attack in which 22 people were killed.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.