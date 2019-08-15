  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:deadly mass shooting, El Paso mass shooting, el paso police, El Paso Shooting, lives saved, saved lives, surveillance image, Texas News, Twitter, walmart

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in El Paso are trying to identify a man who they say saved several lives during the deadly mass shooting at a Walmart on Saturday, August 3.

El Paso Police on Thursday shared a surveillance camera photo of the man, saying that he’s considered a “hero” and that authorities need to interview him.

Police said on Twitter that the man’s actions were “critical and lifesaving” and that he’s believed to have saved many lives during the shooting, including an infant’s.

El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo says police are not releasing details of what the man did because that information is needed to verify his identity.

A gunman has confessed to targeting Mexicans in the attack in which 22 people were killed.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments