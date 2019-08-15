  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MARICOPA, Arizona (CBS Local) — A man who allegedly left his son and a puppy in his vehicle for an hour while he visited a casino was arrested, according to authorities in Arizona.

Officers found an 11-year-old boy and a roughly five-week-old puppy locked in a vehicle early Sunday evening in the parking lot of Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino on Ak Chin Indian Community tribal land just south of Maricopa, KNXV reported.

The vehicle’s windows were down, but neither the boy or the puppy had water, according to a criminal complaint.

Daren Garner was arrested Aug. 11, 2019, after he allegedly left his son and puppy in his vehicle for an hour while he visited a casino, according to police in Pinal County, Arizona.
(Credit: Pinal County Sheriff’s Office/KNXV/CNN)

Police said surveillance video from the casino showed the suspect, identified as Daren Garner, leaving the car and walking toward the casino entrance.

Officers called Garner and asked him to meet them, but surveillance video showed he had left casino property, according to KNXV. He was tracked down a short time later and taken into custody.

Garner was charged with endangerment, child abuse and neglect and was released on his own recognizance.