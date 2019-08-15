Comments
The relationship between bugs and their human hosts can sometimes be deadly.
Mosquitoes are knowns to transmit serious diseases and viruses such as malaria, dengue virus, Zika and West Nile virus, which can lead to disabling and potentially deadly effects.
Ticks are found throughout the world. They carry the most diseases of any arthropod. Many of the different species of ticks live here in North Texas.
Lice are parasitic insects that can be found on people’s heads and bodies. Only the body louse is known to spread disease.
Bed Bugs are a public health pest, however, unlike most public health pests, bed bugs are not known to transmit or spread disease.
