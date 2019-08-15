DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were injured early Thursday morning after they were shot inside a vehicle that was eventually stolen by suspects in the east Oak Cliff of Dallas, police say.
Police first responded to the 200 block of Overton Road at around 2:45 a.m. where they found a 54-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm.
She told police it all started when her 51-year-old friend told her to pick up three people from the 2900 block of Ledbetter Drive and then pick him up. The woman agreed and took the three people to her friend’s location in the 700 block of Ann Arbor Avenue.
When her friend got into the vehicle, the woman then drove them to the 200 block of Overton Road. When they arrived, one of the three people pulled out a gun and shot the woman’s friend in the chest and then her in the arm.
According to police, the woman was then pushed out and the three suspects drove away in her vehicle with her friend inside.
Her friend was later found in the 700 block of Ann Arbor Avenue. Both victims were transported to the hospital. Police say the man was in critical condition while the woman was stable.
There are currently no suspect descriptions available as police continue to investigate.
