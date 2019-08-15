NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the largest jackpot in the game since 2009, and tonight players of the Texas Two Step lottery game are vying for more than $2 million.
It started as a $200,000 prize, but after nine Texas Two Step drawings without a winner the pot has grown. Tonight’s estimated jackpot of $2.05 million is the third-largest in game history and only the fourth time the Texas Two Step game has offered winnings of more than $2 million.
“If a player matches all four numbers plus the bonus ball, they’ll be the biggest Texas Two Step winner in over a decade,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission.
To play the Texas Two Step players fill out a card, selecting four numbers between 1 and 35 on the upper part of the slip and then choosing one bonus ball, also between 1 and 35, on the lower part of the ticket.
Players don’t have the option of stretching out payments over a set number of years — Texas Two Step jackpots are paid in a single payment.
The largest Texas Two Step jackpot was a $2.9 million prize on April 27, 2006.
Texas Two Step drawings are held on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m.
