



– Dallas ISD students who still need their vaccinations can get them not only for free, but at a very convenient location… their school.

For the fourth straight year, the Caring Foundation of Texas is working with Dallas ISD to offer free vaccinations at area schools.

“Many families do not have the financial ability or access to get their children immunized,” said Edna Perez-Vega, executive director of the Caring Foundation. “That’s why we are partnering with Dallas ISD to meet families and their children where they are through our Care Van program. By doing this, we are helping to eliminate the access issue as well as the financial burden of families getting their children immunized. Doing this not only improves the health of families, but by extension – the community.”

The Care Van Program also provides free vaccinations at community events throughout the Dallas area.

“Vaccinations play an important part in creating a healthy learning environment,” said Jennifer Finley, director of Health Services for Dallas ISD. “State law mandates all school age children in public schools remain up-to-date with vaccines, which further protects children from preventable diseases. We are pleased to partner with the Caring Foundation of Texas to make it easier for our families.”

Families interested in getting their children vaccinated can go to one of the following schools:



Forest Meadow Junior High, 9373 Whitehurst Dr., 75243, August 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dallas ISD Bilingual Center, 9400 N. Central Exwy, Suite 200, August 19, 9 a.m. to noon

Dallas ISD Bilingual Center, 9400 N. Central Exwy, Suite 200, August 21, 9 a.m. to noon

Herbert Marcus Elementary School, (During school hours for Marcus students only).

Kennedy Curry Middle School, September 13 (During school hours for Curry students only).

Emmett J. Conrad High School, 7502 Fair Oaks Ave., September 14, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Robert T. Hill Middle School, 505 Easton Rd., 75218, September 16, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dallas ISD College Night, Ellis David Field House, 9191 S. Polk, 75232, September 18, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy, September 19 (During school hours for Piedmont students only).

Seagoville Middle School, September 25 (During school hours for Seagoville students only).

Hector P. Garcia Middle School, September 27 (During school hours for Garcia students only).

W. H. Adamson High School, 309 E 9th St., 75203, September 28, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

T W Browne Middle School, September 30 (During school hours for Browne students only).

Kathryn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, 1700 Camp Wisdom Rd., 75241, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

H. Grady Spruce High School, 9733 Old Seagoville Rd., 75217, November 16, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Since 1997, the Care Vans have provided more than 1.3 million vaccinations to children across Texas, according to the Caring Foundation.

To learn more about the program or about other locations, click here.