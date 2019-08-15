Comments
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a person of interest after a 58-year-old woman was killed in her Haltom City home.
It happened in the 5700 block of Macneill Drive. Officers found the victim just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning after responding to a welfare check.
Haltom City detectives said they want to talk to David Conditt, 58.
He is described as caucasian, 5’10” tall weighing 240 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
He may be driving the victim’s vehicle, a red 2015 Toyota RAV4 with Texas license plate GMJ2896.
Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Conditt or the victim’s vehicle is asked to contact the Haltom City Police Department at 817281-1000 (Dispatch) or 817-222-7000.
