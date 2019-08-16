FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A crushed Big Gulp cup may have helped direct crimes scene investigators toward more evidence against an accused kidnapper Christopher Revill.

The cup was found in the front yard of Revill’s parents home in 2016, when police were investigating the sudden disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Typhenie Johnson.

It was introduced as evidence in Revill’s trial Friday in Fort Worth, where police officer Pilar Ramirez testified he noticed a distinct star pattern on the cup, where it had been stepped on.

Ramirez told the jury that as he made his way into the backyard of the east Fort Worth home, he noticed footprints in the dirt with the same shoe-tread pattern.

Those footprints, he said, were adjacent to a woman’s pink top that was on the ground, a black bra with a bent clasp and a tear, a black fitness tracker with a broken clasp and a silver bracelet.

That same day, Ramirez was called to the police station in downtown Fort Worth to photograph Revill, who was in custody. Revill’s shoes, shown to the jury in court, had a tread pattern that matched what was found on the cup and in the dirt.

Revill was the last person seen talking with Johnson before she disappeared. And a number of public searches — including in the area around Rivell’s parents home — have never turned up any sign of the woman.

Also in court Friday, a detective and police officer testified that Revill seemed disinterested in trying to help find Johnson the night she disappeared.

A crime scene unit officer who processed his car said he found fingerprints on the trunk, but didn’t find any signs of blood.

If convicted, Revill faces up to 99 years in prison for abducting Johnson. His trial is expected to continue into next week.