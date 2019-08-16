



Former Texas Ranger Josh Hamilton will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. But before that, he decided to write a letter to reminisce about his time in Arlington and to thank the fans for their support.

Hamilton will be inducted after spending five memorable seasons with the Rangers. During his time with the team from 2008 to 2012, he helped lead the Rangers to two World Series appearances and won AL MVP in 2010. He was also selected for the MLB All-Star games in those five seasons.

He joined the Rangers after being traded from the Cincinnati Reds in December 2007. That’s when Hamilton said he became “part of something truly incredible for the next five seasons.”

“I was meant to be in Texas. I was born to play ball for the Texas Rangers. That’s a fact. I believe that with all my heart,” he wrote in the letter published on The Players Tribune.

He talked about Game 6 of the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, where he hit a home run in extra innings to almost give the Rangers the win.

“I hear the Holy Spirit talking to me. This is the honest truth… I’m standing there, getting ready to bat, and I heat it clear as day. ‘You’re about to hit a homer right now, son.’ And I’m like. ‘Huh… ok,'” he wrote.

The Rangers weren’t able to win either of the World Series but Hamilton left a mark on the team’s history, which led to his induction into the Hall of Fame. He also gained the support of fans through troubles in his personal life.

Hamilton dealt with drug and alcohol problems throughout his life and went through several relapses during his playing career in the MLB. He credited faith with keeping him on track.

“I hope that people saw me as just… a real person, a human being, with his struggles and his challenges like everyone else,” he wrote. “I wasn’t trying to pretend that I was Superman, or like I was above anybody and could do no wrong. I was just trying to do the best I could and to be honest about what I was going through.”

Hamilton will be inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame on Saturday alongside former Arlington mayor Richard Greene before the team’s game against the Minnesota Twins at 7:05 p.m.