MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The McKinney Police Department released a sketch of the man they say groped two women while they were walking their dogs last weekend.

Police said the first attack happened on Aug. 10 at around 9:45 p.m. near Eldorado Parkway and Country Club Drive. A woman was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she was grabbed from behind by an unidentified man. She was able to run to a nearby home as the man left the scene.

The second incident involved another woman who was walking her dog in a neighborhood just north of the first attack. This one happened on Aug. 11 at around 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The woman told police that there was a man who jogged past her and that she tried to avoid him. When she got home, that same man grabbed her from behind, kissed her on the back of her neck and tried to pull her away from her front door. She was able resist and the man fled from the scene.

Police describe the man as Hispanic or mixed race, in his 20s and around 6 foot 2 inches tall with an average build.

“We encourage residents to always be aware of their surroundings,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Owens at 972-547-2819 or cowens@mckinneytexas.org.