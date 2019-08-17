Comments
LAKE RAY HUBBARD (CBSDFW.COM) — Multiple rescue units are still searching for a man who was separated from his jet ski on Lake Ray Hubbard Friday night, officials said.
Just before 8:30 p.m., Dallas Fire Rescue was sent to Lake Ray Hubbard for an incident involving a 28-year-old Hispanic man, that was last seen operating a jet ski near the I-30 bridge at Bass Pro Shop.
Crews were at the lake searching until almost midnight; and though they were able to locate the jet ski, they were unable to find the man who was reportedly riding it.
DFR will assist the Texas Game Warden’s Office with search and recovery efforts.
This is an ongoing investigation.
