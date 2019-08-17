Comments (2)
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a woman died from an alleged shooting at the Eastwood Food Mart in Fort Worth Friday night.
East units responded to a shooting call at 4245 Wilbarger St. Aug. 16, where initial details indicated a female was shot. Police said she is believed to have been an innocent bystander.
An ambulance was called and the woman, who’s identity has not been released, later died at a nearby hospital.
There has been no word on why the shooting occurred or if police have any suspects at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.