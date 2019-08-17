  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Death, Eastwood Food Mart, Food Mart, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police Department, FWPD, investigation, North Texas, Police, Shooting, Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a woman died from an alleged shooting at the Eastwood Food Mart in Fort Worth Friday night.

East units responded to a shooting call at 4245 Wilbarger St. Aug. 16, where initial details indicated a female was shot. Police said she is believed to have been an innocent bystander.

An ambulance was called and the woman, who’s identity has not been released, later died at a nearby hospital.

There has been no word on why the shooting occurred or if police have any suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

