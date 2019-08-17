TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick was hospitalized this week after experiencing “significant chest pain,” officials said.
In a statement released by his office, it said that on Thursday evening — after taking numerous tests — a heart blockage was found.
On Thursday evening, Lt. Governor Patrick was experiencing significant chest pain and Jan immediately took him to the hospital. After a number of tests were negative, the doctor decided to perform one last test and a dangerous heart blockage was discovered. A stent was immediately put in place.
The Lt. Governor is extremely grateful to the doctors at Methodist Willowbrook for going the extra mile and insisting on that final test. He is feeling great today and he has a prognosis for a long, healthy life.
Patrick has since been released from the hospital and will return to work later this week.
Officials said he wants to raise awareness about this critical health issue and will have more to say about it going forward.
