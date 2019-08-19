Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a new millionaire in Dallas! A resident claimed the top prize of a scratch ticket worth $1 million, the Texas Lottery announced Monday.
Officials said the Dallas resident bought the “Million Dollar Loteria” scratch ticket at the Rush 24-7 store at 2410 S. Hampton Road.
The winner is allowed to remain anonymous, according to Texas state law.
According to the Texas Lottery, this was the third out of five $1 million prizes that have been claimed from this scratch ticket.
