DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a new millionaire in Dallas! A resident claimed the top prize of a scratch ticket worth $1 million, the Texas Lottery announced Monday.

Officials said the Dallas resident bought the “Million Dollar Loteria” scratch ticket at the Rush 24-7 store at 2410 S. Hampton Road.

Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket (Credit: Texas Lottery)

The winner is allowed to remain anonymous, according to Texas state law.

According to the Texas Lottery, this was the third out of five $1 million prizes that have been claimed from this scratch ticket.

