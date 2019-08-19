DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Accused killer, and former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is in the courtroom again.
Out on bond since she was charged with murder last year, almost a year has passed since Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean at the South Side Flats apartment building.
She lived in a unit one floor directly below Jean and claims she mistook him for a burglar after walking in the wrong apartment.
Guyger’s attorneys will argue that shooting someone because of a mistake does not constitute murder.
Many of the issues on the table for discussion in the two day hearing are procedural and related to evidence and jury selection.
The judge still has to decide on a change of venue motion but has informed attorneys that she will wait until jury selection to make that decision.
You must log in to post a comment.