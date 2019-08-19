EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM) – The spirit of good will has descended on a man dealing with much grief.
Antonio Bosco, who lost his wife of 22 years in the El Paso mass shooting on Saturday, August 3, also had his SUV stolen and wrecked hours after his wife’s funeral.
The pressure washer he used for his mobile car wash job was inside.
On Monday, a local Ford dealership, Casa Ford, gave Bosco a new Escape and trailer.
Casa Ford shared the video on Facebook:
An anonymous donor also bought him a new pressure washer.
Thousands of strangers came to the funeral for Basco’s wife, Margie Reckard on Friday, after Basco got the word out had almost no family left, so he invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years.
He thought he might get a few well-wishers from El Paso.
Then, the flowers started coming in.
Then, the funeral home had to change venues.
People came from California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and across the border in Mexico. They stood in line for hours Friday for Reckard’s funeral, then patiently waited Saturday in sweltering temperatures as Basco buried her.
