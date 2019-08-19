Comments
HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly beating a 2-year-old girl, leaving her with multiple bruises all over her body.
Jake Arron Watson was charged with Injury to a Child.
His charge stems from a child abuse complaint where he’s accused of harming his girlfriend’s daughter.
“Heads are going to roll, and you will go to jail if you abuse a child in Hood County. The safety and wellbeing of children in Hood County is our number one priority at the Hood County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Roger Deeds.
Watson is currently out of jail on bond.
