HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in North Texas say he beat his twin sister to death and then went on the run. Today David Conditt is in custody.

According to Haltom City police, U.S. Marshals and deputies with the Charleston, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on August 19. Officials say Conditt was arrested without incident.

It was on August 14 when police in Haltom City received a call asking them to check on the welfare of Dena Conditt Wright. The caller said Wright had sent him a text asking to come over to a house for a swim because she had been arguing with her brother. When he responded by text that she was “welcome to come over” she never responded.

The caller said he later met with a friend who told him he had seen Conditt wearing a blue shirt, orange shorts and that his bare feet were crusted with what appeared to be blood. The two men later went to the home shared by Wright and her brother, but Conditt wouldn’t let them inside.

When officers went to the home, in the 5700 block of Macneill Drive, they found evidence of a struggle and forced their way inside. They found the woman dead and her SUV missing.

According to an affidavit, officers found Wright “lying face down in the kitchen of the residence in a pool of blood”. The document says the woman appears to have died from blunt force trauma to her head and arms.

It was soon after Wright’s body was found that investigators identified Conditt as a person of interest in her death. When the 58-year-old was arrested in South Carolina officials also recovered Wright’s Toyota RAV4.

David Conditt is being held on a murder warrant in the Charleston County Detention Center pending his extradition back to North Texas.