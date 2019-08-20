  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports, Ezekiel Elliott, Kyle Johnson, las vegas, Las Vegas Police, NFL, pressing charges, running back, Security guard, shoving incident


LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t face criminal charges after scuffling with a music festival security guard in Las Vegas.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said Tuesday the findings of a police investigation “lacked prosecutorial merit.”

The NFL said last month that Elliott didn’t violate league personal conduct rules and wouldn’t face suspension.

Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police said he pushed a security guard to the ground at the event last May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ezekiel Elliott handcuffed (credit: TMZ Sports)

Cellphone video obtained by celebrity website TMZ showed an event staffer stumbling over a parking barrier after Elliott bumped him.

The guard initially declined to press charges but later filed a criminal complaint.

Elliott remains absent from Cowboys training camp in a contract dispute.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments