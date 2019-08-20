WATCH:Dallas Cowboys Reach Long-Term Deal With Linebacker Jaylon Smith
Filed Under:contract extension, Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports, Jaylon Smith, Linebacker, NFL

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys announced a long-term contract extension for linebacker Jaylon Smith.

The contract is for five years and $64 million ($12.8M per year) with $35.5M guaranteed.

Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Smith was drafted 34th overall out of Notre Dame by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Smith was entering the final year of his rookie contract and was set to become a restricted free agent after the 2019 season.

In 2018, Smith had four sacks and 82 solo tackles.

Comments