FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys announced a long-term contract extension for linebacker Jaylon Smith.
The contract is for five years and $64 million ($12.8M per year) with $35.5M guaranteed.
Smith was drafted 34th overall out of Notre Dame by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Smith was entering the final year of his rookie contract and was set to become a restricted free agent after the 2019 season.
In 2018, Smith had four sacks and 82 solo tackles.
