DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a woman was found inside a burning vehicle in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas Monday evening and investigators are working to find out how she died.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the car fire at around 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 5600 block of Alta Avenue.
After extinguishing the flames, officials said the firefighters found a burned body inside. It’s currently unknown where the body was in the car.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Fire investigators and Dallas police are looking into the woman’s cause of the death and how the fire started.
