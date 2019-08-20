COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former San Antonio Mayor and Obama housing chief Secretary Julián Castro has qualified for the next presidential debates, taking place in September in Houston.
The Democratic presidential candidate earned 2% in a new CNN poll of Democratic voters.
That makes him the 10th candidate in a crowded field to qualify for the September debate round, which requires donations from at least 130,000 people and 2% support in four polls.
In July, Director of the Center for Women In Politics and Public Policy at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Nancy Bocskor told CBS 11 News that Castro should find an opportunity to discuss affordable housing, especially because of his experience as HUD Secretary for President Barack Obama. “What can he bring to the table of things he’s done that addresses people’s needs and right now? That was his sweet spot and I don’t see him talking about this issue.”
Campaign manager Maya Rupert says Castro has built momentum based off his performance in the two previous rounds of debates, held in June in Miami and in July in Detroit.
Candidates have until Aug. 28 to qualify for the third debate round, which is set to take place Sept. 12 and 13.
Castro launched his 2020 presidential campaign in January.
