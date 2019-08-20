  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old English goldendoodle named Benny is making the rounds at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

His adopted parents, Trey and Robyn O’Connell and volunteers at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton helped him train for his certification and even pulled some strings to get him his job.

Benny, 2, says he has his adopted parents, Trey and Robyn O’Connell, to thank for inspiring his career as a therapy dog. (credit: Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton)

They say Benny has a natural charisma and loves interacting with patients, visitors and employees.

Originally from Iowa, Benny moved to Texas when he was adopted at just 8 weeks old. He’s so devoted to his career that he also volunteers at other area hospitals.

In his free time, Benny likes to go kayaking, play fetch or tug. He can also jump through a Hula Hoop.

 

