DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Uber is officially opening a new major hub in Dallas that will bring 3,000 new jobs to the area, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday afternoon.
The new establishment will be a new U.S. General and Administrative hub for the company involved in ride-sharing services, food delivery and other types of transportation.
“I am proud to welcome Uber’s investment in the great state of Texas, along with the 3,000 jobs the company will bring to its new Dallas office,” Abbott said. “This investment will bolster Texas’ continued economic success and reputation as the best state for business. Our unrivaled workforce and business-friendly environment makes Texas the perfect home for innovative companies like Uber.”
The project is expected to create 3,000 new jobs.
Dallas City Council had recently approved incentives to bring the new Uber hub to Dallas, offering nearly $10 million. The company is expected to open its new offices at a 160,000 square-foot office tower that’s already being constructed on Pacific Avenue near Deep Ellum.
According to Uber, Dallas was the first city in Texas to offer the ride-sharing service in 2012.
“Uber is excited to bring this major investment to Texas and to increase our commitment to the City of Dallas. We are grateful for our partnership with Governor Abbott, Mayor Johnson and Judge Jenkins and their leadership in making this a reality,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.
“The numbers that make up this investment package add up to a win for Uber Technologies and for the City of Dallas. But beyond the math, Dallas and Uber are just a great match. Dallas is a vibrant, diverse, welcoming, and innovative city, and I’m certain Uber and its employees will flourish here,” Mayor Eric Johnson added.
