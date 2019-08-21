Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A gun battle in Old East Dallas Tuesday evening left one person dead, police say.
Police responded to the shooting just after 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Terry Street near Munger Avenue.
Police say a group of men were exchanging gunfire when one person was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting and do not have any suspects at this time. There were no other reports of injuries in the area.
