DALLAS (HOODLINE) – Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Dallas? From a Latin American restaurant to a barber shop, read on for a list of the newest destinations to make their debut near you.
Te Deseo
Now open at 2700 Olive St. in Harwood District is Te Deseo, a cocktail bar and Latin American spot. The seafood-focused Latin American restaurant features ceviche, guacamole, smoked brisket flautas, spicy grilled shrimp tacos and wood-fired Chilean sea bass with poblano rice and pineapple corn salsa. Check out the full menu.
Ichigoh Ramen Lounge
Wander over to 2724 Commerce St. in Northeast Dallas and you’ll find Ichigoh Ramen Lounge, a new spot to score ramen and more. Yelpers are fans of Ichigoh Ramen Lounge: it’s got five stars out of 10 reviews, so far. Formerly Tanoshii Ramen, the revamped restaurant features a focus on traditional Japanese techniques and ramen made with chicken, miso and vegetable broths, according to Eater Dallas. “Come try our dedicated Japanese-style ramen and appetizers, and experience what the food critics have been raving about,” says the business’ Facebook page.
Revolt Barbershop
Revolt Barbershop is a barber shop that recently opened its doors at 113 W. Jefferson St. in Oak Cliff. According to its website, Revolt mixes classic and modern barbering techniques. Services include classic haircuts, beard shaping and straight razor shaves. “The barbershop is the cornerstone of the community. Located on the historic Jefferson Blvd, Revolt brings the greatest pieces of the classic barbershop mixed with a refined urban experience,” reads the business’ Facebook page.
