FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A jury is deliberating this afternoon in the kidnapping trial of Christopher Revill in Fort Worth.
Revill is accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend, Typhenie Johnson, in October 2016. Despite years of public search efforts, her whereabouts remain unknown.
In closing arguments Wednesday morning, prosecutors recalled testimony Revill was the last person seen talking with Johnson, outside her apartment. His car was parked alongside the building, where her brother later said he found Johnson’s phone and a sock.
Prosecutors also found Revill’s footprints in his parent’s backyard, next to Johnson’s top, a torn bra, broken fitness tracker and bracelet.
Revill’s defense attorneys told jurors, however the charge came as the result of sloppy police work they called lazy and deceptive. They said none of Johnson’s DNA was found on Revill, or in the trunk of his car.
Revill faces up to 99 years in prison if he’s convicted.
