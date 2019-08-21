  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:burglary, chase, dallas police, DFW News, Northwest Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase that included reports of gunshots ended with the arrest of four burglary suspects in Dallas, police say.

According to police, the chase started at around 2 a.m. Wednesday in northwest Dallas when officers spotted a vehicle they believed was connected to recent burglaries.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspects drove off and a chase ensued.

Police say the chase ended shortly near Brockbank Drive and Lombardy Lane. Officers reported that shots were fired at them.

The four suspects were eventually taken into custody with no injuries reported to anyone.

The identities of the suspects or what charges they face have not yet been released.

Comments