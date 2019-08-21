Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase that included reports of gunshots ended with the arrest of four burglary suspects in Dallas, police say.
According to police, the chase started at around 2 a.m. Wednesday in northwest Dallas when officers spotted a vehicle they believed was connected to recent burglaries.
When officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspects drove off and a chase ensued.
Police say the chase ended shortly near Brockbank Drive and Lombardy Lane. Officers reported that shots were fired at them.
The four suspects were eventually taken into custody with no injuries reported to anyone.
The identities of the suspects or what charges they face have not yet been released.
