DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested one of the two people they say forced a man and woman into a vehicle north of Love Field early Wednesday, August 14, and drove them to several ATMs.
Police said a juvenile is in custody.
Police released surveillance images of the young man they are still looking for.
Police said the man and woman were kidnapped from the 3600 block of Bolivar Drive around 2:30 a.m.
The man who was kidnapped got into a struggle with the suspects and was shot in the hip.
The suspects took off with the woman in a dark-colored sedan, but the woman was later found in the 6600 block of Starling Circle after having been sexually assaulted.
Both victims went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Dallas Police provided the following description of the suspect still at-large:
Suspect #2 is described as a black male approximately 18 years old, dark complexion, short black hair, clean-shaven, 5’9″-5’11”, stocky build, last seen wearing a white Champion t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
