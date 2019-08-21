Comments
EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM) – Walmart announced plans Wednesday to reopen the El Paso store where a mass shooting on August 3 left 22 people dead and 24 injured.
The retailer said it will work with the community on plans for a permanent memorial to the victims at the store.
Walmart also plans to rebuild the entire interior of the store.
The project is expected to take three to four months.
“As we consider next steps for the store, we continue to proceed thoughtfully and have been greatly encouraged by feedback from our associates and community leaders,” Walmart said in a statement.
