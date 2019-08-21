Comments
CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old man for Super Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
Michael Patrick McGovern is wanted for allegedly exposing himself and sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child.
Sheriff’s describe him as Asian, 6 ft tall, 220 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
McGovern drives a black, 2007 Toyota 4 Runner.
They warn not to approach him and call 911. Additionally, anyone with information on McGovern’s whereabouts should call Detective James Novian at 817.556.6058.
