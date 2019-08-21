



– Dallas Police are investigating how a 22-year-old college graduate ended up dead inside a burning vehicle.

Sara Hudson’s body was found inside a burning SUV just off Lower Greenville Avenue in the 5600 block of Alta Drive on Monday around 7:30 p.m.

Hudson graduated from the University of Arkansas in May and was found dead on her birthday.

She was going to celebrate her birthday Monday evening when police and fire were called to a vehicle burning behind a number of Greenville Avenue bars and restaurants.

Once the fire was out, authorities found her body inside.

They have determined she was a homicide victim.

Police said they have no suspects or leads at this point.

Angela Aragon, Hudson’s aunt, told CBS 11 by phone, “I want to know what evil entered into her life. What cut this brilliant girl’s career and life so short? Never did she wake up on that day think that this would be her last day on earth. Whoever preyed upon her they preyed upon a beautiful human being.”

Her family says they don’t know of anyone who would want to harm Hudson.

“Beautiful girl,” said Aragon. “I can still hear her laughter. I can still see her glowing smile. She was tall, beautiful.”

Police sources tell CBS 11 they are looking for videos that could possibly track the movement of Hudson’s 2013 white Chevy Tahoe she was found inside.

Hudson worked for Schneider’s Dallas brokerage office. The company released the following statement:

“We’re saddened by the shocking and tragic loss of a Schneider associate from our Dallas brokerage office. We are cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation of this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the associate’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time.”

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Frank Serra with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-4320, or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.