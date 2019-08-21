DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr will visit Dallas Wednesday afternoon to talk about the city’s violent crime problem.
Democrats are planning to protest the event, saying the Attorney General, among others, are not advocating further gun control laws.
Barr will discuss the Justice Department program called Project Safe Neighborhood, which is focused on reducing violent crime.
The roundtable will take place at the North Lake Highlands Youth Boxing Gym.
It’s the first meeting for the newly-announced task force on safe communities formed by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.
The number of homicides has increased nearly 25% in 2019 compared to the same time period last year.
One of the co-chairs said he has already spoken to residents on the city’s crime problem.
He hopes the efforts bring “help, hope, and healing to the city of Dallas.”
