DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced a $700,000 grant in Dallas on Wednesday for Project Safe Neighborhood, a federal program that not only helps prevent crime but uses federal law enforcement to fight it.

Of that, $119,000 will go to the Dallas Police Department.

Barr toured the Forest-Audelia boxing gym he says is a key to preventing violent crime.

“We are looking at expanding our operations to other cities and strengthening them in cities that are still experiencing an increase in crime,” said Barr.

The U.S. Attorney for Dallas and Fort Worth, Erin Nealy Cox said during the program’s first eight months, violent crime overall dropped by nearly 20% within the Project Safe Neighborhood.

Year over year though, violent crime in this area dropped by 3%.

City-wide though, violent crime is up by more than 17% year to date this year from the same time period last year.

The city saw an uptick in murders and violent crime in the spring.

“None of the city’s 40 homicides that occurred in May occurred inside the neighborhood,” said Cox.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) passed a bill last year that brought Congressional funding for the program.

“It had previously waned in significance, but President Trump signed the bill that authorized Project Safe Neighborhood into law that breathed new life, I believe,” Sen. Cornyn said.

CBS 11 asked the Attorney General what the city can do in the other areas with increased crime.

“I think we need a fully-staffed police department supported by the city to work with the federal and state law enforcement,” said Barr.